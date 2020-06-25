Schnucks Invests in Local Produce and Goods

In tandem with the peak of local produce season, Schnuck Markets Inc. has unveiled a plan to purchase more than $5 million of local produce and goods this year from farmers who live and work in the communities served by the St. Louis-based grocer.

To that end, Schnucks has formed a partnership with logistics and marketing platform Foodshed.io, which helps major retailers source produce from local, independent farms, to build on the retailer’s existing relationships with farmers while also forging new ones. The collaboration will also help ensure that products from the farms meet Schnucks’ strict quality standards.

“Like Schnucks, these local farms have been feeding families and nourishing communities for many generations,” said Mike Tipton, the company's VP of produce. “Our continued support of local farms allows us to also provide the best quality and freshest produce to our customers who have supported us for more than 80 years.”

“We are proud to be working with a family-owned and operated company like Schnucks to bring one of the most innovative platforms for local sourcing to the five states they serve," said Dan Beckmann, CEO of Foodshed.io, also based in the St. Louis area. “Being afforded the opportunity to establish a clean, safe, reliable, fresh and local supply chain with these amazing family farms is an honor and a privilege.”

Added Beckmann: "With the advent of COVID-19, it's more important than ever to support the local supply chain and local farms during these uncertain times. Schnucks and Foodshed.io are committed to bringing the freshest seasonal produce from farms located no further than a five-hour drive from any one Schnucks store ensuring customers are receiving the freshest local product possible."

Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.