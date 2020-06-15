Press enter to search
Schnucks Exits the Iowa Market

Schnucks Exits the Iowa Market

By Abby Kleckler - 06/15/2020
Schnucks Exits the Iowa Market
Schuncks will still have 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin once the Bettendorf, Iowa, store closes.

Schnuck Markets Inc. is permanently closing the doors at its Bettendorf, Iowa, store on Sunday, Aug. 16. The 61,000-square-foot location is the Midwest grocer's only store in The Hawkeye State.

“Our teammates have put forth a great effort and have been proud to contribute to the Bettendorf community; unfortunately, the store has simply not been profitable,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions – as individuals and as a team – will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area.”

All 80 store employees will be offered transfers to other Schnucks stores, and if they choose not to transfer, they will receive a severance package. Schnucks has 111 other stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, although the nearest one is nearly 100 miles away.

The Bettendorf, Iowa, store has been open since May 2005.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. 

