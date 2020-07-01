Schnucks Steps Into 2020 With Community Health Challenge

Schnuck Markets Inc. has launched a community-wide step challenge and expanded its gym partnership and healthy kids' field trip programs for the start of 2020.

Schnucks shoppers who complete the step challenge will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win 50,000 Schnucks Rewards points — the equivalent of $100. Those who want to participate text the word "STEPS" to 27126, then download the Stridekick app to their smartphones using the response link. Participates who log 50,000 steps by Feb. 29, 2020, are eligible.

“We know that lots of people start the New Year with a new resolve to make healthier choices, so Schnucks is working to help our customers jump-start healthy habits for 2020 and beyond,” said Kara Behlke, Schnucks’ director of health and wellness. “Our customers often tell us that health and wellness is important to them, and that alone means it’s important to Schnucks.”

In another health-focused move, Schnucks stopped selling tobacco products in October and continues to offer double reward points on all smoking cessation products.

Schnucks also offers free classes, consultations discounts and more with local gym partnerships, a Schnucks Healthy Kids program through Field Trip Factory, and its Eat Good to Feel Great program, which includes:

Partnerships with health-focused brands for in-store signage and displays

The company's Simply Schnucks magazine, with a January issue that has more than 50 recipes for healthy meal plans

"Try before you buy" healthy product demos every Saturday in January

Sponsorship of the NHL All-Star 5K in St. Louis on Jan. 25

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.