Schnucks Closes 3 Locations

Schnuck Markets Inc. is closing three of its St. Louis metro-area stores on Nov. 10. According to the grocer, these locations are shutting their doors due to poor sales, and their proximity to other Schnucks stores.

The stores have approximately 190 employees in total, who will be offered transfers to nearby locations for the same rate of pay. The three closing stores are:

St. Peters, Mo.: 100 Jungermann Road, 63376 (approximately 3 miles from two other Schnucks locations)

O’Fallon, Mo.: 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, 63366 (less than 1 mile from another location)

Edwardsville, Ill: 2122 Troy Road, 62025 (less than 1 mile from another location)

The company is looking for a tenant at the Edwardsville location, which it owns, while the other two locations were leased.

“Our customers have overwhelmingly chosen to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than these locations, and as difficult as it is to have to close a store, we simply cannot operate locations that are not profitable,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “While these decisions are never easy, we are grateful that we are able to preserve our teammates’ jobs and pay, and grateful that our customers won’t have to travel far to visit us at other nearby Schnucks stores.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 115 stores (112 after these closings) in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.