Schnucks Expands Curbside Pickup to 30 Stores

Schnuck Markets Inc. has expanded its curbside delivery program to 30 stores and now allows customers ordering online to earn Schnucks Rewards on all delivery and pickup orders. The earned points will be available within 24 hours of the purchase.

Schnucks Rewards pays customers back for their purchases by providing 10 rewards points for every dollar spent. After earning 1,000 points, the customer will be rewarded with $2 off a future Schnucks purchase. Customers may redeem rewards as they are earned or allow them to accumulate, up to $500. All redemptions must occur in-store.

The expansion of the Schnucks Delivers Curbside Pickup now includes 30 stores total in the St. Louis metro area as well as Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Evansville, Ind. Customers can select a pick-up time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and will receive a text with store parking information and a phone number to call when they arrive. The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers and hot bags. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

“We know that busy shoppers are looking for ways to maximize their time, and Schnucks Delivers offers customers the convenience of someone else taking the time to do their grocery shopping for them,” said Schnucks’ Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba. “With curbside pickup, our customers can get their full grocery order without ever having to leave their vehicle and they can quickly resume their day.”

Schnucks Delivers is a partnership with Instacart. Instacart processing fees on Curbside Pickup orders are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers. Through Sept. 5, 2019, customers can use the code “4Curbside” to waive the Instacart Curbside Pickup fee.

Privately held, independent grocer Schnucks operates 117 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, employing more than 14,500 associates. The company is No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.