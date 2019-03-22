Schnucks Upgrades App With Shopping Lists, Wellness Guide

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets is upgrading its Schnucks Rewards mobile app to include shopping lists and a wellness guide. The in-app shopping list automatically organizes the order of customers’ lists based on the layout of their selected Schnucks store, while the wellness guide allows customers to view nutritional information and labels, as well as attributes such as heart smart, gluten-free, high protein, and organic. Schnucks Rewards also now denotes WIC-approved products.

“We heard our customers saying that they’re time-starved and also hungry for more health-and-wellness information,” said Schnucks VP of Marketing Ted Schnuck. “These new Schnucks Rewards features will make customers’ experiences in our stores more convenient, and take the guesswork out of nutritional planning by placing wellness information right at their fingertips.”

To add items to the shopping list, customers can tap in the name of the product, scan the product’s bar code or tap on an item in the digital ad. Once an item is added to the list, the app automatically clips any available Schnupons -- exclusive digital coupons -- for instant additional savings. The Schnucks Rewards app shopping list updates in real time, allowing customers who share the same Rewards account to leave a note for a family member or to cross off items that have already been purchased. The Rewards app also makes it easy to view each item’s price.

Schnucks Rewards, which launched in August last year, allows shoppers to earn 10 points for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases and every 1,000 points can be redeemed for a $2 savings on a purchase.

Privately held Schnucks operates 98 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, employing more than 13,000 associates. The company was No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.