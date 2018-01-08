Schnucks Launches New Rewards Program

Schnuck Markets Inc. has introduced Schnucks Rewards, a loyalty program that enables shoppers to earn points redeemable for savings on future purchases.

“This is a modern way for us to say ‘thank you’ to customers for choosing Schnucks,” explained Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of the St. Louis-based grocer. “Customers will be rewarded for something they’re already doing – buying groceries to feed their families – and Schnucks will be helping them to stretch their dollars even further.”

Customers who sign up for the program will earn 10 reward points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After earning 1,000 points – the equivalent of $100 in purchases – shoppers get $2 off a future purchase. They can opt to redeem dollars off as they're earned or let them to accumulate, up to $500.

Consumers can get in on the savings by downloading the Schnucks Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play. They can then create an account, or those with an existing Schnupons digital coupon account can use that log-in information. Shoppers without smartphones can still participate by going online and using their phone number to register. To amass points, shoppers scan the Schnucks Rewards in-app bar code or enter their phone number at checkout. Schnucks will also periodically offer promotions such as double points and free items available exclusively to program participants.

“Shoppers have many options to choose from when it comes to where to buy their groceries, and our hope is that Schnucks Rewards provides them with one more reason to choose us,” said Schnuck. “Along with our commitment to being best in fresh and offering quality, friendly service, this program is one more way for us to encourage those who may not currently be our customers, to give Schnucks another look.”

As well as Schnucks Rewards, the grocer’s new app features enhanced item-location information, allowing shoppers to easily find items in any Schnucks store. Customers can also use the app to view the weekly sales ad, refill pharmacy prescriptions and access e-coupons.

Privately held Schnucks operates 98 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, employing more than 13,000 associates. The company was No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.