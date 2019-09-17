The Possibilities of Personalization

"The consumer is at the heart of everything." This sentiment has been heard over and over at the 2019 Groceryshop conference, Sept. 15-18, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

So far, during the first day and a half of the conference, many speakers and presenters have homed in on the importance of data and personalization in giving consumers an experience that really goes above and beyond what's been possible in the past.

Consumers' demands have grown, and retailers and brands must answer.

"Customers are no longer anonymous," said David Steck, VP of IT infrastructure and application development at St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets. Steck noted that data and analytics ⁠— knowing your customers ⁠— is one of the three innovations retailers should invest in today. The other two are robotics and automated fulfillment.

Loyalty programs are one of the easiest and most expected ways to gather data on individual customers, but even these programs are evolving.