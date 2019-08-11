Schnucks Expands Curbside Pickup to 59 Stores

St. Louis-based supermarket chain Schnuck Markets Inc. now offers its Curbside Pickup service at 59 stores, nearly doubling the number of locations previously offering pickup for online grocery orders.

Schnucks launched the service, in partnership with Instacart, about a year ago.

“The expansion of Schnucks Curbside Pickup helps to simplify shopping for our customers and provides balance to their busy lifestyles since they can quickly order groceries from their tablet, smartphone or desktop and have the order delivered directly to their vehicle,” said Ryan Cuba, Schnucks’ chief business development and transformation officer. “We know that many of our customers are always on the go and this is one more way that Schnucks is working to simply shopping.”

In addition to expanding pickup service to more stores in the St. Louis and Evansville, Ind., areas, the service is debuting at Schnucks stores in central and northern Illinois as well as central Missouri.

Curbside Pickup customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking instructions and a phone number to call upon arrival.

The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers and hot bags. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

Instacart processing fees on Curbside Pickup orders are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers with orders of $35 or more (orders of $10 - $34.99 are charged a $3.99 processing fee).

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.