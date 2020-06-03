Schnucks Acquires Mahomet IGA

Schnuck Markets Inc. has acquired the independent Mahomet IGA grocery store, in Mahomet, Ill. The store will remain open as Mahomet IGA through 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, before reopening on Wednesday, April 1 as Schnucks. This will be the grocer’s fourth store in the Champaign-Urbana, Ill., metropolitan area.

The Schnucks human resources team is currently making employment offers to the store’s 79 associates.

“Our mission is to nourish people’s lives, and we’re excited to be able to bring that philosophy to the people of Mahomet while also adding the store’s employees and their grocery experience to the Schnucks team,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of St. Louis-based Schnucks. “Brooks and Tammy [Marsh] have operated this store with pride for 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to take care of the store’s longtime customers and welcoming many new ones as well.”

“As our family moves to our next chapter, we are excited to offer our friends, customers and teammates a company that shares our tradition of serving people,” said former Mahomet IGA co-owner Brooks Marsh. “Schnucks offers excellence in nutritious foods and is a great fit in the growth of our dynamic village.”

Added Tammy Marsh: “Our business and community have been such blessings in our lives. I look forward to what Schnucks will bring to these customers that have been like family to us.”

The Marshes will remain the owners of the 38,000-square-foot building, which Schnucks will lease.

Mahomet IGA was a 2019 Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independent for its exemplary bakery department.

Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, employing 13,500 associates. The company is No. 31 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.