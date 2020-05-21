Schnucks' New Natural Format to Fill Lucky's Void

Schnuck Markets Inc. has a new store format that customers will get their first look at in the next few months. EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, will debut in early summer 2020.

The first location is in a former Lucky's Market store in Columbia, Missouri, which Schnucks acquired in an auction earlier this year. Lucky's primarily focused on natural and organic food before filing for bankruptcy in January, so EatWell seems like a natural fit.

The 42,000-square-foot neighborhood store will focus on organic and local items and feature a natural living department. Employees will be trained to assist customers in choosing options for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“We’re celebrating 50 years of serving Columbia customers, and their loyalty over these last five decades makes this a perfect place for Schnucks to try something new with our EatWell store,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our mission as a company is to nourish people’s lives and we’re excited to be able to build on that mission by launching a store where it’s easy to make healthier choices, while still also being able to pick up a few decadent treats for those special occasions that may be worth the extra calories.”

Schucks also operates a traditional-format store in Columbia, Missouri. The new EatWell will employ approximately 80 teammates — many formerly of Lucky's Market.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.