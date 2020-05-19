Schnucks Presents Drive-Thru Graduations During COVID-19

Schnuck Markets Inc. is hoping to give students at eight St. Louis-area high schools a graduation to remember despite ceremony cancellations due to COVID-19. The Midwest food retailer is the platinum sponsor, partnering with more than a dozen companies, to make this fanfare happen.

The ceremonies will take place from May 29 to June 10 on large screens outside the POWERplex sports complex in Hazelwood, Mo., which is currently under construction. Attendees will listen to sound on their radios, maintaining all social distancing guidelines. For those who can't attend, a livestream broadcast will let them be part of the pomp and circumstance.

“Just as we are adapting in our stores, these unprecedented times require innovative solutions in all walks of life,” said Dave Peacock, president and COO at Schnucks. “As the parent of a high school senior, I’ve personally seen the many memories that these seniors have missed out on because of COVID-19. When we heard about this initiative, we knew immediately that Schnucks wanted to be involved to help give these students a graduation they would always remember.”

Big Sports Properties, which is leading the POWERplex development, is organizing the graduation events.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.