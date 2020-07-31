Schnucks Takes Grab-and-Go Meals to Next Level

Schnuck Markets Inc. is partnering with even more locally owned restaurants than originally announced in April to bring more grab-and-go meals to its shoppers. The grocer is focusing on Black-owned businesses, including Royally Baked, The Fattened Caf, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Bold Spoon Creamery, Cathy’s Kitchen and Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse, at select Schnucks locations.

“At Schnucks, we’re committed to supporting our neighboring restaurants at a time when many are struggling because of pandemic restrictions on space and occupancy,” said Andy DeCou, specialty deli category manager at Schnucks. “After reading ‘Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in St. Louis Right Now’ in Feast Magazine, we called these restaurateurs and invited them to sell their unique offerings in our stores.”

Schnucks plans to add several more restaurants in the coming weeks, and posts an updated list of all participating restaurants and the stores where their fare can be purchased on its Local Grab and Go web page.

“As a St. Louis native, I’ve been coming to Schnucks my entire life. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Schnucks, a local business that shares our mission of supporting other local businesses,” said Rachel Burns, of Bold Spoon Creamery. “We use local ingredients in all of our ice cream, so this partnership not only helps us, but many other local businesses just like ours as well.”

Burns also noted that like Schnucks, Bold Spoon Creamery is a family-owned business that she operates along with her husband, Corey Wilkinson; son, Harrison Burns; and brother, Brad Burns.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 113 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.