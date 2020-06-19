Schnucks to Open EatWell Store on June 24

Schnuck Markets Inc. made the announcement of a new health-focused store less than a month ago, and now it's set to open its doors next week on Wednesday, June 24. The first EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, is located in a former Lucky's Market location in Columbia, Missouri, home to the University of Missouri.

The 42,000-square-foot store has been completely renovated, according to the Midwest grocer. It will feature foodservice stations, along with grass fed beef, sustainable seafood and deli meats fresh-roasted in the store. As they shop, customers can enjoy a local draft beer, root beer, kombucha, a glass of wine or a variety of beverages whipped up by the on-site barista.

“I’m excited for our customers to discover all that we have in store for them at EatWell, including organic produce, a natural living section, freshly-squeezed juices, as well as clean-label indulgences,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “EatWell will also have unique features such as full-service sushi and ramen bars open for lunch and dinner.”

As some supermarkets, such as Wegmans, have downplayed store openings by even keeping the dates a secret to deter crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks says that it will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the store. Customers who visit the store will be reminded of social distancing and are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Schnucks is temporarily reserving the first hour of each Wednesday, from 7-8 a.m., for shopping by senior customers and those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

The first EatWell location will employ approximately 80 people, many coming from Lucky's Market, which filed for bankruptcy in January.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer that operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.