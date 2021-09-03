Schnucks Customers, Company Donate $200K to Urban League

After teaming up with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL), Schnuck Markets Inc. and its customers donated a total of $200,000 to support the organization through the grocer's recent “Round Up at the Register” campaign in celebration of Black History Month. The campaign, originally scheduled to run Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Tuesday, Feb.16, was extended through Feb. 21.

Schnucks customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations in the St. Louis area supporting the nonprofit’s Save Our Sons program, and roundups in Schnucks stores in other markets supporting the New York-based National Urban League.

“Having been partners for decades, we know the great work the Urban League does throughout the region empowering those in need to secure economic self-reliance, social equity and civil rights,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We thank our customers for their generous donations to the Urban League, specifically the Save Our Sons initiative, which also supports our mission to Nourish People’s Lives and our community pillar of developing the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods.”

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African-American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training, and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

“I want to express our sincere appreciation to Todd Schnuck and everyone at Schnuck Markets who supported the historic roundup for the Urban League campaign — especially the compassionate customers across the region who generously participated,” said Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan. “The Urban League cannot provide high-quality, impactful programs like Save Our Sons without support. This gift will significantly enhance our ability to continue changing lives and empowering our community.”

ULSTL is a social service and civil rights organization that works to fulfill its mission of empowering communities and changing lives. Programs are offered in the areas of economic opportunity, community empowerment, education excellence, civil rights and advocacy.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 13,000 associates. The company is No. 67 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.