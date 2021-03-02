Southeastern Grocers Marks Black History Month With Donations

In honor of Black History Month in February, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) and its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, have rolled out a community donation program benefiting the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program. The grant program aids nonprofit organizations working toward racial equity and social justice, and addresses racial disparities in education, food insecurity and health care.

Through March 2, customers at all of the grocer’s Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores can make donations to the program. Customers may round up their grocery bills at the register to help support organizations that serve minorities across SEG’s market area. The SEG Gives Foundation will contribute an additional $100,000 donation to the campaign total.

“We are proud to honor Black History Month by recognizing the key contributions of our Black associates, customers, community partners and diverse supplier partners,” said Elizabeth Thompson, SEG’s EVP and chief people officer. “During the month of February, and all year long, it is our hope that customers are reminded of our rich diversity and sense of unity with each visit to one of our stores. As we reflect on life during this poignant time in history, SEG is poised to continue fostering a culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity, where associates and customers are empowered to be themselves, and where we all embrace our differences as our strongest asset.”

SEG is also highlighting the story of 101-year-old Winn-Dixie associate Romay Davis, after whom the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant’s namesake is named. A video detailing Davis’ life will be released later this month and features her service as part of the first all-Black Women Army Corps unit deployed overseas during World War II, as well as her three-decade career as a designer and model in New York. Her other accomplishments include earning a master’s degree and attaining a black belt in Taekwondo.

In its first year, the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program distributed funds to nine nonprofits committed to taking on racial inequity in education, food insecurity and health care. SEG will begin accepting 2021 grant applications from qualifying organizations later in the year.

In 2020, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation donated more than $3.7 million to community partners with missions that help support diverse populations throughout the Southeast.

Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.