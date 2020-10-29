Southeastern Grocers Reveals Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Recipients

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), together with its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, has awarded the inaugural Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program award recipients. The program supports organizations that help level the playing field for communities facing racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity.

After establishing the program last summer, SEG received proposals from various organizations throughout its seven-state market area. The following nine nonprofits will get grant funds totaling $100,000:

American Heart Association Fresh Pantry in Schools, Metairie, Louisiana

Grace Medical Home, Orlando, Florida

Guardian Catholic Schools, Jacksonville, Florida

Historic Eastside Community Development Corp., Jacksonville

Louisiana Center for Health Equity, Baton Rouge, Lousiana

MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, Jacksonville

Sanctuary of Northeast Florida Inc., Jacksonville

Teach for America Jacksonville, Jacksonville

The Society of St. Andrew – FL, Orlando

“This year has brought overwhelming challenges for many of our associates, customers and community members,” noted Elizabeth Thompson, SEG’s EVP and chief people officer. “At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve kept a positive outlook because of hardworking organizations like the ones supported by the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Today, as we celebrate Ms. Romay’s special story on her 101st birthday, we also look ahead to the future of these incredible organizations that share our commitment in making our communities stronger.”

The grant was named in honor of Davis, a 20-year Winn-Dixie associate, to recognize her accomplishments as a WWII veteran, an NYU scholar, a New York fashion designer and model, a Black Belt in Taekwondo, a community advocate and much more during an era when women and people of color endured crippling challenges and restricted rights.

“One of the greatest things that could ever happen to you is to have people respect you, love you, do for you and help you,” said Davis. “I could hardly believe it when I heard a grant would be named after me. To be here makes me feel very surprised and grateful. I am proud of the company for doing something this meaningful.”

In 2020 alone, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation have donated more than $3 million to organizations that bolster communities affected by racial disparities in food insecurity and health care.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.