Southeastern Grocers Supporting Teachers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) is focusing on teachers and students during this unique back-to-school season. The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie banners, along with the SEG Gives Foundation, will donate more than $272,000 in gift cards to local school partners throughout the Southeast to help support teachers, staff and students.

The grocer is also decorating its entrance paths with a creative chalk tribute in honor of their commitment to educating and protecting our youth — similar to how it celebrated Nurses Week earlier this year.

"At Southeastern Grocers, we have a rich history of supporting educational facilities, teachers and students. It is our privilege as community members to expand educational opportunities for our young neighbors and future leaders," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. "As a grocer, we remain dedicated to ensuring our teachers are supported and our students have access to nutritious meals inside and outside of the classroom to fuel young hearts and minds."

Supporting educational facilities, teachers and students is the fourth and newest charitable pillar for the SEG Gives Foundation. The three others are to alleviate hunger throughout the Southeast, aid in disaster relief efforts, and support military service members and their families.

The SEG Gives Foundation has also pledged more than $100,000 to seven Feeding America network partner food banks throughout the Southeast to support continued summer hunger relief efforts. SEG recently donated more than $213,000 to food banks through its Positive Change Round Up Campaign.

The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.