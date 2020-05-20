Southeastern Grocers Honors Military Heroes

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has kicked off a community donation program to benefit Folds of Honor, which helps provide education for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled military members. The campaign runs from now until July 4 and includes both in-person and virtual donation options among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers at SEG banners Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar, with every cent going to Folds of Honor.

Also, everyone can enjoy a virtual Memorial Day concert by multi-award winning country music artist Lee Brice from home on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. EDT through a live-stream video shared on the Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie and Folds of Honor Facebook pages. Viewers can download the mySet app to interact with Lee Brice, request songs and make donations to Folds of Honor. Updates on additional concert dates will be shared throughout the donation program.

SEG will match all donations made during the virtual concerts or online during the six-week community donation program, up to $100,000. Those who prefer to make an online donation at FoldsofHonor.org can select “Southeastern Grocers” in the “employer matching” section to have the donation matched.

"At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to lifting up our communities when they need us the most," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. "While our country stands strong in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, we firmly believe we must also remember to honor those who bravely fought on the front line for our freedom. We are proud to stand with Folds of Honor in support of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and their loved ones."

The Coca-Cola Company has pledged to donate $50,000 in support of SEG's continued partnership with Folds of Honor. Last year, SEG's donation of more than $1.2 million to Folds of Honor provided at least 243 educational scholarships to the children and spouses impacted by a loved one’s sacrifice for the U.S. military.

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.