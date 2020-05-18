Southeastern Grocers Raises $1.28M in $5 Hunger Relief Bags

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), in concert with its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, has donated almost 258,000 $5 hunger relief bags to Feeding America. The food, worth more than $1.28 million, will help provide meals for people throughout SEG’s southeastern footprint who are facing hunger because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customer and associate donations received during SEG’s in-store hunger relief program that took place from May 5 to 15 at all store registers made the grocer’s contribution possible. The program enabled customers to help their needy neighbors by purchasing a contactless $5 hunger relief bag containing nonperishable food items such as spaghetti, canned green beans, canned corn, and boxes of macaroni and cheese. Additionally, PepsiCo gave $25,000 to the cause.

“We are grateful for the giving hearts of our customers and associates who recognize the needs in our communities and are able to make an impact in meaningful ways,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG. “With this donation, we are providing support to our local food pantries, nourishment to individuals in need and providing hope to our neighbors during these difficult times. As a community, we are stronger together.”

A total of 5,000 hunger relief bags will go to Feeding America member food banks, fulfilled directly from the SEG warehouse and delivered throughout the communities where the donations were made.

SEG has a longstanding partnership with Feeding America: As well as this current donation, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to the hunger relief organization in March. Throughout the partnership, the grocer has donated millions of meals as part of its ongoing efforts to eradicate hunger across its home region.

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.