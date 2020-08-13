Southeastern Grocers Makes Big Pharmacy Changes

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) is hoping to enhance the experience for its pharmacy customers during these difficult times. For those worried about safety amid the pandemic, SEG now offers contactless prescription delivery from its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners.

This new service is in partnership with ScriptDrop and includes free curbside pickup, two-day shipping for $4.99 or same-day delivery, if within five miles from their store, for $7.99.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against COVID-19 and we all need to do our part to protect one another when possible," said Gayle Shields, VP of pharmacy and grocery non-food merchandising for SEG. "We hope this new option, combined with our collective effort as a community, will help us overcome this dangerous virus."

combating the opioid crisis

SEG has also partnered with Omnicell Population Health Solutions on a new software solution that allows its pharmacists to identify patients who may be at risk for an accidental opioid overdose. It creates tasks for pharmacists to proactively reach out to patients. Omnicell PHS’s Opioid Mitigation Solution assesses if the patient is actively taking their medications and determines if they are aware of the potential harmful side effects associated with opioid abuse.

SEG pharmacies also now carry naloxone, a life-saving antidote, that can be provided without a prescription when emergency treatment is required due to suspected opioid overdose.

Medication take-back kiosks and Safe Rx locking pill bottles are two more of SEG's initiatives to encourage the proper use of medications. The locking pill bottles are available at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacy locations, while the take-back kiosks are available at six Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations in the greater Jacksonville area for proper disposal of expired or surplus prescription medications.

