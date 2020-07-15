Speed and Efficiency With Curbside Pickup

Food retailers are working hard to enhance the customer experience and streamline operational efficiencies while maintaining enhanced safety measures. To help solve this performance equation, many grocers are looking to technology that helps customers receive their pickup orders as quickly as possible with little to no contact.

“There are statistics out there where if you are waiting under two minutes, you’re four times more likely to come back to do curbside pickup,” says Jeff Baskin, EVP of global sales and marketing for Washington, D.C.-based Radius Networks. “People are demanding a better service, and it has been a wakeup call.”

Improving Speed

Radius Networks’ FlyBuy technology — used by SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, Lowes Foods, United Supermarkets and many others — requests a customer’s location when he or she is en route to the store. Simultaneously, the store staff receives the customer’s estimated time of arrival (ETA) to plan accordingly and ideally meet them at the curb.

“Our goal is we want people to be able to meet them at the curb, because that’s an incredible experience,” Baskin says. “I literally just pop my trunk and I’m on my way.”

Inside the store, retailers can implement a dashboard at the front of the pickup area with arrival times, along with a staff application for whatever mobile device that employees are using to do the picking. These employees could have the app running in the background and get the same alerts that the central dashboard shows when a customer is a certain time away and when they pull into the parking lot.

The Radius Networks solution can integrate with a retailer’s existing systems and consumer-facing app, as well as any other systems it may be using for e-commerce ordering and picking.

“It’s completely seamless for the staff as well,” Baskin says. “Depending on who we’re dealing with, operationally we have a lot of different flow and functionality that really leads to good, efficient operations, which at the end of the day is key for these grocers right now.”

Toronto-based Mercatus recently launched its Mercatus Enhanced Fulfillment solution, which speaks to how the ecosystem can work together to improve the grocery pickup experience. The solution combines ShopperKit’s fulfillment technology with Radius Networks’ location-based communications.