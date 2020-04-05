People Counting Technology Beyond COVID-19

A domino effect of grocers instituting one-way aisles and 6-foot markers started the wave, and soon occupancy rules followed. At the beginning of April, the governor’s orders in Connecticut limited occupancy to 50%, while orders in Massachusetts mandated a maximum of 40% capacity.

A number of other states have followed suit, and even more retailers have assumed the responsibility themselves, either allowing a certain number of customers per square foot or a certain percentage of their fire code occupancy.

Pen-and-paper solutions could quickly be implemented, but their shortcomings were no surprise. Grocers would have to pay a staff member, who could be used elsewhere for additional sanitation protocols, to stand at the door, making tally marks as people come and go. A shift change or need for a break could quickly lead to an inaccurate count, customers had no idea how long of a wait they would have, and only one entrance could be open at any given time.

The need for occupancy-counting technology quickly became apparent.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, the retail landscape completely changed, probably forever,” asserts Mike Slevin, global sales and marketing director of U.K.-based Irisys. “A lot of the steps that retailers took originally around things like putting up barriers or markings on the floor help to a certain extent, but they’re now moving to the phase where they recognize the more long-term issue, and they want to put in place processes, procedures, technology.”

The Immediate Need

Irisys quickly leveraged its 20-plus years of experience in the retail analytics space, working with brands like Cincinnati-based Kroger, to create a product tailored specifically to the needs of food retailers in the age of the coronavirus. SafeCount was born, employing time-of-flight sensors, which use infrared light, to accurately determine the number of people entering and leaving a store.

An advantage of SafeCount is its easy installation, a fully stand-alone system using Irisys’s Vector 4D sensor, which runs with the software locally embedded on it and can be connected to a standard WiFi access point and any other browser-enabled devices.

Installation is quick regardless of whether you’d already been working with the company — like Kroger.