Loyalty Programs Profit from Technology Upgrades

Eighty-seven percent of Americans are willing to have various details of their activity tracked by a brand in exchange for a more personalized and relevant relationship with the brand or program, according to Canada-based global customer engagement agency Bond Brand Loyalty.

Many grocery retailers have been revamping their ideas of a customer loyalty program. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets launched its first membership program, called Club Publix, in March. Club Publix is free and includes early notifications of sales, the ability to pay with a scan of the Publix app, the option of e-receipts, and a number of other digital features to ease reordering items and to personalize shopping lists.

Also in March, Landover, Md.-based Giant Food launched its new Flexible Rewards program giving customers more ways to earn and redeem rewards on both in-store and online purchases. The digital program includes Gas Savings (similar to the chain’s old Gas Rewards program), Grocery Savings and Special Rewards (such as free grocery items).

The word uttered repeatedly during the rollout of both of these loyalty programs, as well as many more in the grocery industry and other retail sectors, is “personalization.”