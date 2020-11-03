Publix Now Offering a Club Membership

Publix Super Markets has launched its first personalized membership program, Club Publix. This free program bundles a number of digital features, including early notifications of sales, the ability to pay with a scan of the Publix app and the option to receive e-receipts.

“We’re always looking for ways to create a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience for our customers that delivers more of what matters to them,” said Publix VP of Marketing Mark Irby. “Customers who join the free program will enjoy a more seamless shopping experience, one that’s more personalized to their individual needs and preferences.”

Additional Club Publix perks include ease of reordering favorite items, creating and saving shopping lists on the go, personalized product pairings and tips, and coupons based on purchased items.

Current Publix account holders will automatically be enrolled in the program and others can sign up by visiting publix.com/clubpublix, downloading and registering in the Publix app or texting JOIN to 782549.

Publix, which operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast, is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.