Augmented Reality Makes Shopping Fun at Giant

Giant Food Stores LLC is rolling out a new augmented reality (AR) experience in which customers can use their smartphones to play the grocer's Snowflake Search, an interactive game designed to engage and entertain children while at the store. Kids and parents alike at 15 Harrisburg, Pa.-area stores can play from now through Jan. 30.

Customers can scan a QR code on special in-store signage to hear an audio introduction to the game. The store then has six unique snowflakes throughout that trigger an interactive character surprise on their phones. Customers can track the characters they've already found and get hints to find the others.

For each snowflake scanned, customers can receive 50 points, for a total of 300 per game and a limit of 1,500 points. The points, Giant Choice Rewards, can be used for discounts on gas, converted to dollars to save on groceries or traded in for bonus offers.

“As a parent, I know firsthand how challenging a trip to the grocery store can be with young children, especially during the holiday season,” said Kimberly Mack, manager of digital strategy and media at Giant Food Stores. “Our Snowflake Search game delivers on our commitment to innovation and our promise to the families we serve by making the weekly task of grocery shopping a bit more fun for our younger customers and a bit easier for mom and dad, too.”

Giant worked with Irvine, Calif.-based media and creative agency Shiefer Chopshop to create the Snowflake search AR experience. The grocer hopes the customers will share their experience on social media using the #GIANTSnowflakeSearch and #FunatGIANT hashtags. See the game in action with this video.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, more than 100 online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 32,000 associates. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.