Giant Food Stores, Philadelphia 76ers Team Up

Just ahead of opening day of the NBA’S 2019-20 season on Oct. 22, Giant Food Stores and the Philadelphia 76ers have revealed a multiyear partnership with a significant focus on community engagement.

Under the partnership, which Giant Food Stores has undertaken in a bid to bolster its ties to the City of Brotherly Love, the retailer will become an official partner of the 76ers, have a presence at the Wells Fargo Center, and create 76ers-themed promotions.

“Giant is a tremendous partner for our organization because they match our commitment to community that we so greatly value and embrace,” said Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck. “We look forward to working together with Giant to positively impact the lives of thousands of youth and area residents in the greater Philadelphia area during this exciting season of 76ers basketball.” The partnership officially launched on Oct. 21 with a surprise basketball clinic at John F. Hartranft Elementary School in East Philadelphia for 50 fifth-graders. The clinic was led by 76ers alumnus Marc Jackson and featured 76ers Entertainment, while Giant employees from across the region volunteered at the event, presenting the school with an unexpected donation of sports equipment, first-aid kits and better-for-you snacks.

“Leaders on and off the court, the 76ers are passionate about giving back to their community, and just like us, they want to do all that they can to make Philadelphia a great place to work, live and play,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “As Giant continues to grow in this great city, we’re proud to be partnering with an organization that shares our commitment to philanthropy, and we look forward to working with them to do good across Philadelphia.”

To that end, Giant Food Stores will be the presenting partner of the 76ers’ 2020 Child Hunger Awareness Campaign, and the grocer will be involved with the 76ers’ annual Season of Giving and the fifth annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala.

“As we begin another exciting season, we’re thrilled to partner with Giant while they continue to establish their presence in Philadelphia,” said Chad Biggs, Philadelphia 76ers SVP of corporate activation partnerships. “We know this collaboration will provide an incredibly positive impact on our local communities. We are also looking forward to delivering creative and impactful activation programs that will engage our fans and contribute to Giant’s continued growth in the greater Philadelphia area.” Giant Food Stores is also the Official Grocer of the Phillies.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, more than 100 online pickup hubs, and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 32,000 associates. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.