Giant Food Stores Reopening Former Musser’s Locations

Giant Food Stores will introduce its three newest central Pennsylvania stores in November, all of them formerly operated by independent grocer Musser’s Markets. The Lebanon store will open on Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m., while the Columbia and Quarryville locations will open one week later, on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m.

In August, Giant entered into an agreement to acquire the three locations from Musser’s Markets. When the deal wraps this month, the stores will close to undergo remodeling and conversion to the Giant banner.

“We look forward to opening the doors to our three newest stores, which will be updated with plenty of Giant’s fresh ideas and amenities, while also keeping customer favorites like Musser’s bakery cookies, assorted pork sausages and signature chicken salad,” said Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram. “We know how important these stores are to their local communities, and it’s our privilege to be able to serve our new neighbors. We can’t wait to get to know our new customers across Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and we look forward to welcoming them to Giant.”

Each store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The locations will be staffed by more than 300 full- and part-time associates, including about 220 from Musser's Markets.

The managers of the stores, each with extensive grocery experience, are Kim O'Hara (Lebanon), Erin Arnold (Columbia) and Nicole McMillan (Quarryville).

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place at 7:40 a.m. for all of the stores. As part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 200 customers in line will get a Giant reusable shopping bag filled with product samples, 200 Giant Choice Rewards points and other grand-opening savings.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, more than 100 online pickup hubs, and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 32,000 associates. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.