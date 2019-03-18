California Independent Vintage Grocers Closes 2 Locations

California-based Vintage Grocers abruptly closed two of its three locations last week: a store in Thousand Oaks and its newly opened location in Pacific Palisades.

Vintage's original location, which debuted in 2014 in Malibu, remains open.

In a statement sent to local media, the independent grocer noted the closures were a result of a partnership with Erewhon Markets, another independent grocer with four locations in the Los Angeles area.

“Malibu-based homegrown market VintageGrocers has joined forces with like-minded natural goods store Erewhon Market. The two independent grocers are partnering to rebrand Vintage Grocers’ Palisades Village location, which will reopen this summer as Erewhon’s fifth location,” the statement said. The Westlake Village location in Thousand Oaks was closed due to its proximity to Erewhon's store in Calabasas, according to the statement.

“Given Vintage Grocers’ and Erewhon Market’s shared values, this is a natural next step for our companies. Together, we can ensure we are providing the Malibu and Los Angeles communities with the highest quality of products, service and grocery shopping experience,” said Paige Laurie, owner of Vintage Grocers, in the statement released to local press.

“We have been excited about the potential of opening up in the Palisades for some time now. When this opportunity arose to work with Vintage Grocers, we were immediately confident that together we could build a store that will proudly serve the community and its customers,” said Tony Antoci, CEO of Erewhon Market, which opened its first store in 1968.

Vintage Grocers was recently honored as one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for its prepared foods department.