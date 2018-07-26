Vintage Grocers Hires New Culinary Director

Vintage Grocers, a gourmet retailer with locations in Malibu and Westlake Village, Calif., has named award-winning chef Rémi Lauvand its new culinary director. A veteran of such famed eateries as Le Cirque and Montrachet, Lauvand brings more than 30 years of international culinary experience to his new role.

“I feel a great duty to educate people on cleaner eating and provide excellent service,” noted Lauvand, a native of southwestern France whose background also includes a stint as director of culinary operations at Universal Studios Hollywood. “As culinary director, I am looking forward to being a part of the community by offering unique experiences that transform everyday errands into an exciting, unforgettable event.”

According to Vintage, Lauvand will help it “provide a hospitality destination that goes far beyond grocery shopping, and offers shoppers one-of-a-kind experiences such as chef demonstrations, product tastings, holiday workshops, seasonal entertainment, and more.”

The appointment comes as Vintage prepares to open a third location this September, in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with offerings to include farm-fresh produce, chef-driven takeaway options, a coffee counter and catering services.