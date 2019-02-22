These 21 Independent Grocers Don't Let Size Hold Them Back

Single-Store Operator

Gelson’s Markets, Santa Fe Springs CA

Gelson’s Markets, Santa Fe Springs CA Bakery

All of this year’s honorees note the importance of meeting the needs of their respective neighborhoods, however they made a difference, whether it was providing free ice for all

community events or donating meals and money to offset the effect of natural disasters.

This personal touch helps create a unique brand identity and enables them to compete against the “Amazonization” of the shopping experience. One common thread they all mention is the importance of their staff in creating a welcoming, knowledgeable environment

that customers find invaluable, one that can’t be found anywhere else.

The ideas that the independent grocers on the following pages share can be modified to work in your own operation, helping to bring in sales by improving your customers’ shopping experience.

Congratulations to a successful group of independents!