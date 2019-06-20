Giant Food Stores Makes Local Products Easy to Find on Store Shelves

Giant Food Stores will debut PA Preferred shelf tags in all 156 of its Pennsylvania stores on products that are made in the state, to make it easier for customers to find local products. PA Preferred is the official brand of food and agricultural products grown, produced or processed in Pennsylvania, and the grocer has been a supporter of the program since its inception in 2004.

“Giant is grateful for its deep connection to Pennsylvania’s farmers, growers and suppliers, and for more than 95 years, we have been committed to sourcing locally grown and produced products,” said Matt Simon, VP and chief marketing officer of Giant, who introduced the program at a press conference with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Our new PA Preferred shelf tags educate our customers and simplify their shopping experience, all while highlighting our unyielding passion for an industry that is, quite literally, the backbone of our business. We couldn’t be more excited to showcase these fantastic products in such a unique way.”

Through this first-of-its-kind program by a retailer in Pennsylvania, more than 900 items including meat, poultry, dairy, snacks, condiments, sauces, craft beer and wine, and even pet food, are now identified by tags with the PA Preferred logo prominently displayed at the shelf level, helping customers easily identify Pennsylvania products as they shop the store aisles. The PA Preferred shelf tags will be displayed in stores year-round.

The introduction of the tag program coincides with the seasonal arrival of local produce in Giant stores. In addition to the PA Preferred tags, the stores also will recognize local farmers through in-store signage and displays, social and digital media, TV and radio advertising, billboards, and in the grocer’s own Savory magazine.

From farm names to state identifier stickers and bright imagery showcasing the season’s harvest, the campaign highlights the stories behind the farms and people responsible for bringing the products to nearly 180 Giant and Martin’s Food Markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Added Simon, “Beyond resonating with our customers, who are looking for fresh, local produce to round out their summer meals, our local marketing campaign recognizes the supplier partners who help bring ‘local’ to life at GIANT while serving as a tangible symbol of our company’s commitment to the agriculture industry.”

Giant Food Stores has been a leader in the buy local movement for many years, supporting local farmers and manufacturers in each of the states where they operate stores, through programs like PA Preferred, Maryland’s Best and Virginia’s Finest.

Giant Food Stores’ parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.