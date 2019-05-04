Giant Food Stores Opens 6 Stores in 4 States

In what the grocer described as a first, Giant Food Stores held grand openings on April 5 for six new stores in four states, raising its total number of locations to 178.

Five of the stores, which are former Shop ‘n Save locations that Giant Food Stores purchased earlier this year and converted to Martin’s Food Markets, are in Smithsburg, Md.; Greencastle, Pa.; Berryville, Va.; and Hedgesville and Martinsburg, W.Va. The grocer also built a brand-new store in Warrington, Pa., to replace a store previously located in Jamison, Pa.

“These multiple store openings align with our aggressive long-term growth strategy – entering new markets where it makes sense and expanding our offerings for our current customers,” explained Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram. “Along with the recent introduction of our Giant Heirloom Market in Philadelphia and our Giant Direct ecommerce hub in Lancaster, our team has demonstrated a relentless focus on innovation that allows customers to connect with our brand whenever and however they want.”

Also among Giant Food Stores’ strategic investments this year in its store fleet and family of brands are three additional Giant Heirloom Market locations slated to open in Philadelphia, and new stores rolling out in East Stroudsburg and Walnutport, Pa.

In tandem with the openings, the company donated a total $25,000 to local food pantries, schools, police, and other emergency responders. Each store will also be assigned a feeding agency partner to receive weekly food donations through the grocer’s food rescue program, which includes its Meat the Needs initiative.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores employs more than 30,000 associates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia Its family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, and Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.