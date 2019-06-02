3 More Giant Heirloom Market Stores to Open in Philadelphia

Giant Food Stores LLC will grow strategically within the City of Brotherly Love by opening three more Giant Heirloom Market stores in 2019. The new stores follow the successful opening last month of the inaugural location of the urban-concept store in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, with the communities of University City, Northern Liberties and Queen Village each receiving a format and assortment specially curated for each area.

“Giant Heirloom Market is the next chapter in our innovative growth story,” noted Nicholas Bertram, president of Giant Food Stores. “The response to our first location in Graduate Hospital has exceeded our expectations, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our Giant Heirloom Market brand. Equally as important, today’s news also supports Giant’s commitment to the city of Philadelphia and the people who call it home. We can’t wait to introduce our Giant Heirloom Market concept to more of the city’s unique and treasured neighborhoods."

First to open will be the University City location at 3401 Chestnut Street this summer, which will provide access to fresh, convenient food for students, faculty members and administrators at Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania, followed by the Northern Liberties store at 1002 North Second Street this fall and the Queen Village market at 201 South Street by the end of the year. The three new stores will hire about 150 full- and part-time associates in total from nearby communities.

“We are always grateful when companies decide to open or expand in Philadelphia, and that is especially true when the business helps provide access to fresh foods for our residents,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “Giant has become an integral part of the Philadelphia region, and we’re looking forward to the opening of these three new stores across numerous neighborhoods over the next year.”

With the addition of the three new Giant Heirloom Market locations, the chain will operate five locations within the city limits, among them a Giant on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia that debuted in 2011.

Featuring a smaller footprint than a typical Giant store, the Heirloom Market concept aims to maximize space and the customer experience via selections and amenities unique to a particular neighborhood.

For example, the 9,950-square-foot University City Heirloom Market will address the convenience needs of the time-pressed academic population with a wide selection of grab-and-go meals for all dayparts. The store will also accept payment via DragonCard and Penn Card.

“We’re excited to be able to collaborate with our new urban communities to create a store tailored to their specific needs, preferences, and neighborhood flavor,” said Bertram. “Finding ways to better serve our neighbors drives everything we do at Giant.”

In common with the Graduate Hospital store, the new locations will carry high‐quality, fresh, local, and seasonal foods, everyday essentials, and Giant’s organic Nature’s Promise brand. An on-site Produce Chef will cut fresh vegetables and fruit on demand, while a sampling station will enable customers to try new items. The stores will also offer a curated selection of craft, imported and domestic beers and wines, along with a wide selection of plant‐based foods, local artisanal breads, fresh-made sushi, kombucha on tap, and a DIY olive oil and vinegar blending station.

Customers can also purchase products from such famed area food purveyors as High Street on Market, Claudio’s, Isgro Pastries and One Village Coffee.

For additional convenience, the three new stores will have both both self- and mobile checkout, and an Endless Aisles service will allow customers who need something unavailable in‐store to order it via iPad for next-day pickup or delivery.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies and in-store nutritionists in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands includes Giant, Martin’s Food Markets and Giant Heirloom Market. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.