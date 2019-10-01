Giant Food Stores Provides More Details on Heirloom Market Concept

Giant Food Stores LLC has revealed that it will open the first Giant Heirloom Market on Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. The store, located in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital community, debuts a new store concept, featuring an assortment specifically curated for urban neighborhoods.

“We’ve had the privilege of getting to know our Graduate Hospital neighbors and they are the true inspiration for our new store,” said Angel Cordero, who, as the store’s manager, will oversee about 60 full- and part-time associates. “I am thrilled to soon officially open the doors to Giant Heirloom Market, and I’m sure our neighbors will be just as excited to experience a store that connects them to real food, where every trip will inspire them to eat better – and for less.”

Combining innovation and community focus, the 9,500-square-foot location will carry an assortment of high-quality, fresh, local, seasonal and flavorful foods, along with everyday essentials and Giant’s organic private brand, Nature’s Promise.

Additionally, community vendor partnerships will be central, with famed Philadelphia-area food purveyors such as High Street on Market, Isgro Pastries, One Village Coffee and Sarcone’s Bakery offering their products at Heirloom Market.

Other store features include an on-site produce chef to offer preparation tips and cut fresh fruit and veggies on demand, a large selection of plant-based foods, local artisanal breads, kombucha on tap, a DIY station where shoppers can create their own olive oil and vinegar blends, and an array of craft, imported and domestic beers and wines. This last department will offer a “mix-a-six” program enabling customers to assemble customized 6-packs.

“We’re proud to serve our Graduate Hospital neighbors during their culinary quests by offering fresh produce, meat and seafood alongside the Philly products they know and love, all in a store designed for them,” added Cordero. “We’re confident that by providing an authentic shopping experience, our passion for locally sourced products and our customers will shine bright at Giant Heirloom Market.”

In keeping with the concept’s “Endless Aisles” philosophy, associates will guide customers in search of something not available on the shelves to in-store iPads so they can order it online and have it delivered the next day. For additional convenience, Giant Heirloom Market will provide both self- and mobile checkout.

On grand-opening day, the first 250 customers will receive a free Giant Heirloom Market cotton tote bag, while all attendees can enjoy free samplings and demonstrations throughout the day. A celebration at 10:30 a.m. will feature Giant Food officials, associates and community members commemorating the occasion with a donation to hunger relief organization Philabundance.

The grocer unveiled the new store concept last October to mark its 95th anniversary.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates more than 170 neighborhood stores under the Giant and Martin’s banners in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 30,000 associates, and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies and in-store nutritionists. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.