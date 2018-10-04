Giant Food Stores Plans More PA Locations

Giant Food Stores LLC has revealed plans to build six new stores, remodel two locations and open five new fuel stations in Pennsylvania, for a total capital investment of $70 million over the next two years. As part of its growth strategy, the Ahold Delhaize USA division will enter the East Stroudsburg and Walnutport communities for the first time.

“We are positioning the company for long-term growth, and we are excited to grow our presence within East Stroudsburg and Walnutport to better serve the families in those communities,” noted Nicholas Bertram, Giant president. “This year, Giant is celebrating our founding in Pennsylvania 95 years ago, so we’re especially proud to make these new investments in our home state.”

Both slated to open next year, the East Stroudsburg and Walnutport stores will each feature fuel stations.

The remaining new stores, all of them replacements for older locations, will be located in Feasterville-Trevose, opening this summer; State College, opening late 2018/early 2019; Warrington, opening early next year; and Broomall; opening late 2019.

Additionally two major store remodels will take place at stores in Shewsbury (a 4,000-square-foot expansion) and West Chester. When the renovations are completed later this year, the stores will offer a broader, more relevant assortment, including more local products, a deeper assortment of natural and organic selections, and healthier snack options, as well as an easier-to-navigate layout.

Further, three new fuel stations will be built at existing locations in Lititz, Horsham and Bethlehem, enabling customers in those communities to save with Giant’s exclusive Gas Extra Rewards program. When the new fuel stations are completed this year, the banner will operate a total of 103 fuel stations.

Through these various projects, Giant expects to bring about 300 more full- and part-time associate positions to these communities.

The $70 million investment comes on heels of a wareroom completed last February in North Coventry, Pa., in response to growing delivery and pickup demand, enabling Giant and one of its sister companies, egrocer Peapod, to serve up to 25 percent more shoppers in the greater Philadelphia area. According to Chicago-based Peapod, it’s seen double-digit growth in the Philadelphia region for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Giant has continued to invest in Beer & Wine Eateries since 2011, currently operating 59 of the establishments in Pennsylvania.

The banner has also committed $1 million over two years to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley.

“As we announce a significant investment in our store fleet to better serve our customers, we are also committed to help our regional food bank partners to better serve the communities we share,” noted Bertram. “Together, we can expand access to healthier, fresher food so those in need can nourish their families and meet basic needs to help them get back on their feet.”

The grocer’s corporate responsibility programs also include donating more than $20 million in cash and product annually, including hundreds of thousands of pounds of protein to food banks, through its Meat the Needs program, and serving as a member of the CMN Hospitals’ Miracle Million Club, in which it is a 20-year plus corporate partner.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant operates 171 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.