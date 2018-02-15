Peapod Opens 4th PA Wareroom

Ecommerce grocer Peapod, in partnership with sister division Giant Food Stores LLC, has opened its newest wareroom in North Coventry, Pa., to serve up to 25 percent more shoppers in the Philadelphia area.

This is the fourth Peapod wareroom in Pennsylvania, and will bring 120 new jobs to the North Coventry community. Its investment came after Peapod experienced double-digit growth in the region for the past three years.

Peapod is the online grocery delivery partner for Giant stores in Pennsylvania, and the expansion will provide more Giant customers with a true omnichannel solution: to shop how, when and where they want, whether in-store or online for delivery or click-and-collect.

"We want to be the ultimate meal planning and grocery solution for our customers," said John Ponnett, SVP, retail operations, Giant. "The growth we are seeing tells us that our customers want what we all want: choices. We get it. That's why we provide a great in-store experience as well as the option of online grocery shopping and home delivery through Peapod."

Giant shoppers are able to use their loyalty card on Peapod.com to look up past purchases. Peapod also accepts all in-store coupons and offers thousands of weekly specials.

To celebrate the new location, Peapod and Giant will host a grand-opening event on Feb. 20 at the wareroom, located at 86 Glocker Way, Pottstown. Executives from both Ahold Delhaize USA divisions will speak, as will local representatives. Peapod also will make a donation to the Coventry Food Pantry at the ceremony.