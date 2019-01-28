Press enter to search
Gallery: Giant Heirloom Market Debuts in Philadelphia

Gallery: Giant Heirloom Market Debuts in Philadelphia

01/28/2019
Gallery: Giant Heirloom Market Debuts in Philadelphia
Ceremonial bread breaking at the grand opening of Giant Heirloom Market in Philadelphia

Bringing such amenities as high-quality groceries, food from local producers, and an on-site produce chef to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia, the inaugural Giant Heirloom Market opened on 2303 Bainbridge Street to great fanfare on Friday, Jan. 25.

Ahold Delhaize USA marked the introduction of the urban-oriented store concept with a grand-opening community celebration ceremony featuring a ceremonial bread breaking of a giant loaf of ciabatta from High Street on Market – the store’s main artisan bread purveyor – remarks by local officials, a donation to hunger relief organization Philabundance, and free samples and demonstrations. The first 250 customers received a free Giant Heirloom Market cotton tote bag and complimentary Nature’s Promise products.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores LLC has more than 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands consists of Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, and Peapod by Giant. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Giant Heirloom's produce chef in action
The store's sushi station
Mural by local artist Ali Williams in the store's seating area

