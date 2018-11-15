Gallery: Stop & Shop's Reimagined Windsor, CT Store
Stop & Shop Store #0619, Windsor, Conn.
Festive balloons accent the store's floral department as an inviting pomegranate display beckons in the foreground
A Scan It station and deli-ordering touchscreen await customers near the store entrance
Smoothie samples on offer by a case of cut fruit on sale
Fried fish samples in the seafood department, prepared on site
Heat-and-eat meals and meal kits for sale in a grab-and-go case
The refurbished bakery department's digital signage touts cranberry-walnut bread
Touchscreen scale in the produce department
Thanksgiving side dishes advertised in the expanded produce department
In-aisle scanner in the center store department
Screen in the beverage alcohol aisle to help shoppers find optimal food-beer pairings
Peapod containers in the store's mini fulfillment center, which is scheduled to go live in January
The renovations are new, but the Windsor Stop & Shop has been a fixture in the local community for more than 20 years
