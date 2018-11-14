Inside Stop & Shop’s New In-Store Mini Fulfillment Center

As part of Ahold Delhaize’s repositioning of Stop & Shop, its largest banner, the Netherlands-based retailer is getting ready to debut an in-store mini fulfillment center within its recently renovated Windsor, Conn., store – one of 21 remodeled by the company in the greater Hartford market.

Described by Store Manager Tom Scott as the “little hidden crown jewel” of the chain, the 12,000-square-foot center, set to go live in January 2019, will automate and streamline the picking process by which orders are filled, leading to greater efficiencies and cost savings. According to the retailer, the facility is the first of its kind in the Northeast; a mini fulfillment center recently rolled out to service Sedano’s supermarkets in the Miami area.

The move is in alignment with Ahold Delhaize’s strategy of focusing on ecommerce solutions to offer customers greater choice in how they get their groceries, in its bid to double net consumer online sales to about US $8 billion by 2021. As CEO Frans Muller noted during the company’s Capital Markets Day in New York on Nov. 13, “Food ecommerce is in our DNA.”

Indeed, in one of the day’s presentations, JJ Fleeman, president and chief ecommerce officer of Peapod Digital Labs, an Ahold Delhaize USA entity created to drive digital and ecommerce innovation, technology and experience, laid out the retailer’s ambitious goals in this area, which include the launch of more than 600 click-and-collect locations in 2019, with more to come; building an integrated ominchannel platform for each U.S. brand; making same-day delivery or pickup options accessible to 65 percent of its customers by 2020; and accelerated ecommerce sales growth of 10 percent in 2018, 20 percent in 2019 and 30 percent in 2020.

The day also included a special trip out to the Windsor store, where Jose Vincente Aguerrevere, co-founder and CEO of Waltham, Mass.-based Takeoff Technologies, creator of the end-to-end software platform powering the fulfillment operations for the Windsor store and Sedano’s, was on hand to describe how the innovative solution will work.