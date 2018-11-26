On the Bus With Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller

BG: You had mentioned also during the presentations that the company would engage in both organic and inorganic growth. I’m not a financial person so ... could you explain to me what inorganic growth is, exactly, as opposed to organic?

FM: Organic growth is that you grow with your stores with your existing source, or you have expansion yourself. So how to get more sales out of your five Stop & Shop [stores], and that is organic, and what is also still organic is how much can you get out of seven Stop & Shop stores if you build the stores yourself.

BG: Right.

FM: What is inorganic is … if you buy two Farm Fresh stores as an M&A. So inorganic is more [of an] M&A piece.

BG: Right, and then converting them into Stop & Shops or any other brand.

FM: In our business, we look at same-store sales, comparable sales, based on the same square footage growing your sales number – that is the most difficult but the most profitable. Second thing is that you buy yourself, you create yourself extra space expansion, that you also can grow, of course, but then you have to invest it because you get yourself extra space, and the third is that you get extra space or extra stores through M&A. The first two are organic and the last one is inorganic, and the first one is comparable sales. And that’s how we would like to grow, because that is the most powerful and the most profitable.

BG: You’ve talked about expansion, about the inorganic and the organic kind. Is it possible that you would be interested in other supermarket brands in the United States beyond the brands that you already own and are currently expanding, or are you just interested in expanding in those particular brands?

FM: No, we’ve said so far that we would like to grow in our present markets for adjacencies, but at the same time we also said that … if we get offers to grow our business by building or by buying a company that we would look at those offers, [but] our first focus now is executing our strategy. ... That’s the first thing. The second thing is to ... strengthen that strategy with in-markets expansion through M&A. And the third thing is, yeah, if … there is a potential target which fits the bill of supermarket and of material capital … and which fits the bill of a good fit, and it’s close to our geographies, then we will look at it.

BG: [Are you] really getting into and investing in [ecommerce] because that’s really beginning to become a major element of how people shop, both in the United States and in Europe?

FM: Yep. We talked today a lot about ecommerce with important trends, but we also [have] a lot of customers who just come to our stores [and] are okay to do their normal shopping.

BG: Yeah, I think it’s not only like, perhaps a demographic, [as] with maybe younger shoppers sort of preferring ecommerce, but I think it is also personal preference. I think some people would just rather … select the food for themselves.

FM: See what this avocado is.

BG: Although I did see a study that said that buying fresh products over the internet is actually growing among even U.S. customers, which … was kind of an obstacle for a lot of them when it came to online shopping, that they didn’t want somebody choosing their produce for them, or other fresh products, but it seems that as people get more used to the concept of online shopping, they’re more okay with that part of things. I personally I don’t think I would mind if somebody picked [my] fresh products.

FM: Isn’t it nice that we have that option?

BG: Yes! That’s exactly it. It’s about options.

FM: You decide; you are in charge.

BG: Exactly. I mean, I do enjoy shopping in person, I enjoy the physical activity of shopping, but I know there are people for whom it’s a chore and they would rather have someone deliver it for them, or they’d rather just pick it up after it’s already been chosen.

FM: I also like it myself to go to [a] store, see new products, get new ideas, get some ideas for what’s for dinner tonight or other recipes ... and it’s always so nice to see the product assortment develop.

BG: Definitely.

FM: And we will see today [at the Windsor] store, I hope you get that sensation, how the produce looks and the kitchen and excited about food in general.

BG: I actually shop at a Stop & Shop, so I’m very excited.

FM: Where? Which Stop & Shop?

BG: In Queens, it’s actually in Arverne, N.Y., on the Rockaway Peninsula.

FM: Are you happy there?

BG: Yes, it’s a vast improvement on what was there before.

FM: Okay.

BG: So, yeah, I enjoy shopping there a lot, and I’m excited to see what the next iteration of the Stop & Shop brand will be.

FM: And if you’re a customer there in Queens, what would be your recommendation to make it an even better shopping experience?

BG: Well, now that you mention it, [what] would be a great addition to the store … that I go to is to have a place where you could eat in there, like in-store dining or something like that, to have like an in-store restaurant or grocerant. That would be a nice addition.

FM: We have a couple stores going [in] that direction, for lots of people [coming] from work, and these kind of things. ... All the people just can take a quick bite, do the WiFi.

BG: Right, right. Yeah, that would actually be pretty nice. Now that I would be particularly excited about.

FM: It’s amazing how fast we found a new idea, right?