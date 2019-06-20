Ahold Delhaize USA Launches New Supply Chain Immersion Program

Ahold Delhaize USA's Retail Business Services division has partnered with Boston-based nonprofit Venture Café to identify early-stage entrepreneurs and help them build next-generation products and services to solve problems in the retail supply chain.

The Supply Chain Seed Program will consist of five entrepreneurs or teams — chosen from applications received by July 1 — who receive workshop training, industry mentorship and startup coaching over 10 weeks. Chosen participants will also have the opportunity to tour Retail Business Services' new tech office in Quincy, Mass.

“We’re excited to partner with Venture Café on this innovative program to support early-stage entrepreneurs,” said Andre Shaw, SVP of demand management for Retail Business Services. “We’re constantly evaluating new and emerging technologies and their applications for our business. We look forward to engaging with startups who share our interest in creating the supply chain of the future.”

The Retail Business Services program will end at the Supply Chain Innovation conference at Venture Café Cambridge, where participants will pitch their solutions to investors. Venture Café attracts more than 25,000 participants at its events in greater Boston each year, which are focused on inclusive entrepreneurship.

The program will take place July 11 through Sept. 18.

Retail Business Services provides services to the following Ahold Delhaize USA banners: Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and e-grocer Peapod. The company leverages the scale of the banners to drive synergies and offers industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to support their strategies with such offerings as information technology, merchandising and marketing services, private-brand products, pharmacy services, sourcing, not for resale, store services, financial services, legal services, communications, supply chain, and people systems and services. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.