Ahold Delhaize Company Honored for Private-Brand Packaging Excellence

The private-brands team at Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has garnered two Vertex awards for the packaging design of its Taste of Inspirations and Etos private-brand products. At an event held earlier this month in Charlotte, N.C., the company received a silver award in the New Brands category for the Taste of Inspirations packaging and design, and a bronze award in the Beauty category for Etos mini bath bombs.

“In private brands at Retail Business Services, our mission is to perfect the expected and delight with the unexpected,” noted Juan De Paoli, SVP, private brands for the company. “Innovative packaging design is one of the ways we deliver an engaging product for consumers. We’re especially proud to have been selected from among some of the best in private-brand design – not only in the U.S., but across the globe.”

Retail Business Services makes private-brand offerings available to Ahold Delhaize USA banners Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Peapod, and Stop & Shop. As well as Taste of Inspirations and Etos lines, the company’s other private brands include Nature’s Promise, CareOne, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion, Limited Time Originals, Guaranteed Value, Cha-Ching and retailer namesake lines.

Last year, the company won Vertex awards in the Limited Time Holiday Originals, Beauty and Store Private Brands categories.

Vertex is an international awards competition honoring innovation in private brand design and products, which attracted entries from 33 countries this year. The awards are judged by a global panel of industry experts and awarded based on creativity, marketability and innovation.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.