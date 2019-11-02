Private Label: Grocers Latch Onto Key Emerging Trends to 'Outstrip' Rivals

As private label rises in popularity with U.S. shoppers and becomes an ever more ubiquitous part of the American grocery experience, food retailers must up the ante by embracing what’s new across the board, including products, merchandising and promotions.

“One of the biggest trends we are seeing in private brand is the shift from imitation to bold innovation,” asserts Nicole Peranick, senior director, retail transformation at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon, a provider of global retail strategies and services. “Retailers are increasingly acknowledging that private brand is more relevant than ever to their strategy for success.”

The reason for this is that a superior private label offering enables a grocer to stand out from the pack.