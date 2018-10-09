4 Grocers Among 2018's Top Women in Store Brands

Nine women, including four representing grocers, have been recognized for outstanding performance in the private label sector with Top Women in Store Brands awards, hosted by Progressive Grocer sister brand Store Brands and professional development organization Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence (WISE).

Among the awards given to grocers are:

Lifetime Achievement Award Nancy Cota, VP of product management/own brands at Albertsons Cos. Sales Award Kasey Sheffer, director of private brands management, Retail Business Services/Ahold Delhaize USA Innovation Award Robin VanDenabeele, director of private brands development, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Supply Chain-Procurement Award Heidi Knapp, senior logistics analyst of private brands, Whole Foods Market

In addition to those with retailers, female executives representing CPGs and associations received recognition for their achievements in the store brands sector.

Inaugurated in 2013, the TWISB awards program provides recognition to female executives who have achieved exceptional success and bring a passion for private label to their day-to-day activities. The categories of recognition cover functional expertise areas, as well as achievement areas not linked to a specific functional expertise area.

Those recognized in this year's program will be profiled next month and honored during WISE's annual meeting and luncheon on Nov. 11 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

