Ahold Delhaize USA Services Company Debuting New Tech Office

Retail Business Services LLC, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, is opening a new technology office in Quincy, Mass., on June 17, that will house 200 information technology associates, in addition to an innovation lab that will provide technology services for Ahold Delhaize USA’s banners, including Stop & Shop, which is based in Quincy.

At the grand-opening ceremony, attended by elected officials, business leaders and other dignitaries, including Retail Business Services President Roger Wheeler and EVP, IT and CIO Paul Scorza, the company will cut the ribbon on the facility and reveal a new partnership with the Quincy Chamber of Commerce to support that organization’s Incubate Quincy 1400 (IQ1400) venture, which has the goal of making the city a destination for tech startups.

Also during the event, Retail Business Services associates will demonstrate technologies created in the company’s innovation lab that create new in-store experiences for customers and simplify grocery shopping.

The company is now hiring for about 70 information technology positions based in the new Quincy office and at other East Coast and Chicago locations.

Retail Business Services provides services to the following Ahold Delhaize USA banners: Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and e-grocer Peapod. The company leverages the scale of the banners to drive synergies and offers industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to support their strategies with such services as information technology, merchandising and marketing services, private-brand products, pharmacy services, sourcing, not for resale, store services, financial services, legal services, communications, supply chain, and people systems and services. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.