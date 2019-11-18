Giant Choice Rewards Recognized at 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo

Giant Food Stores received three awards at the recent 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo. The awards recognized the company's new loyalty program, Giant Choice Rewards, which seeks to build stronger and deeper relationships with customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

Company officials were on hand to accept the awards during evening ceremonies at the expo last week in Indianapolis.

“Giant’s customer-centric way of thinking has powered us over the course of our 96-year history, helping us stand out in one of the most competitive retail industries,” noted Matt Simon, chief marketing officer at the company and one of Progressive Grocer’s GenNext Award recipients. “It’s also what’s helped us build and maintain authentic, trusted and meaningful relationships with generations of customers. These awards are a testament to our unyielding commitment to our customers and providing them with a loyalty program that uniquely caters to their individual needs.”

Among the awards Giant received was the Platinum Customer Centric Culture award, part of Loyalty 360’s Customer Awards. The grocery store banner was one of four brand finalists chosen for the category by a board of judges made up of Loyalty360 members. During the expo, each of the award finalists gave a short presentation on their brand’s award entry, after which conference attendees voted for the platinum, gold, silver, and bronze winners in each category.

The Customer Centric Culture award recognizes brands that adopt a holistic loyalty strategy with the goal of creating authentic customer relationships. Recipients must demonstrate an enterprise-wide approach to developing differentiating practices that place the customer first, starting with a steadfast senior-level commitment to a customer-centric culture.

“At Giant, we’re constantly connecting with and listening to our customers and, more importantly, using their feedback to determine how we can better serve them in their busy lives,” said Emily Mikus, the grocer’s director of loyalty and shopper marketing, who accepted the awards, along with Manager of Loyalty Marketing Jessica Printy Groves. “Our Giant Choice Rewards program is proof that we hear our customers and that we’re actively responding to their desires and needs, and it’s our promise to them that we’ll continue to do so.”

The company also won two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards, which are selected by Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and based on feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Award judges. Giant Choice Rewards garnered awards in the Customer Loyalty and Customer Experience Strategy categories.

“During this year’s Customer Expo, we were honored to recognize Giant’s passion and dedication to their customers with two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards and a Platinum victory in the Customer Centric Culture category of the 2019 Customer Awards," said Mark Johnson, CEO and CMO of Cincinnati-based Loyalty360, an objective community for customer loyalty, made up of a network of brands and technology providers. “This combination of awards is a true reflection of Giant Food Stores’ commitment to customer loyalty. We are thrilled to see the team’s success and look forward to all that is to come.”

Although it’s had a loyalty program in place since 2000, Giant Food Stores introduced a more flexible program in October, Giant Choice Rewards, to bring customized savings and rewards to customers through the Giant app.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores operates 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, more than 100 online pickup hubs, and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 32,000 associates. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.