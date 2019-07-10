Giant Choice Rewards Rolls Out Across Chain

Giant Food Stores has made its Giant Choice Rewards program available at all of the grocer’s stores, enabling customers to increase their savings via personalized offers on products they already purchase.

An enhancement to the retailer’s earlier Gas Extra Rewards program, Choice Rewards offers customized savings and rewards through the Giant or Martin’s app.

“When we designed Giant Choice Rewards, we did so with today’s families in mind,” explained Giant Food Stores Chief Marketing Officer Matt Simon. “We know no two families are the same, so no loyalty experience should be, either. Easy to use, our new program gives our customers more of what they’ve been asking for while providing us with a new way to meet their evolving needs, helping us deliver a truly unique customer experience.”

Giant has offered a loyalty program since 2000, but the more flexible program leverages smartphone technology to provide more relevant rewards to participants. The chainwide launch follows a successful pilot of the program this past summer.

"We're always looking for ways to use technology to give our customers a better shopping experience," added Simon. "Following the positive feedback we received from our associates and customers during the pilot, we're excited to introduce the expanded program to all of our customers, offering them the freedom to choose the reward that matters most to them and additional ways to be rewards, just in time for the holiday season."

Using Giant Choice Rewards, customers can earn points through personalized “bonus earn” offers, as well as being able to keep earning points on qualifying purchases at the rate of one point for every $1 spent, as they do already.

To redeem points, customers can choose from among new offers such as converting points to dollars to save directly on groceries, leading to discounted or free products. They can also continue to redeem for discounts on gas, getting 10 cents off each gallon for every 100 points earned up to free gas.

The app allows shoppers to easily track their earning progress while managing their points and rewards. Points earned expire on the last day of the month following the month in which they were earned. Along with viewing their personalized offers and rewards earnings on the app, customers can load digital coupons, activate Deli Order Ahead, or place a grocery order with Giant Direct.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores employs more than 32,000 associates supporting more than 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, 100-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct, Powered by Peapod. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.