How Digital Transformation is Reshaping the Grocery Industry

Payment Made Easy

Some forward-thinking grocers are exploring options that promote lower cost payments, such as an automated clearing house (ACH), in exchange for loyalty offers and other promotions. This provides a win/win for customers and the grocer as patrons earn rewards, while grocers drive down costs.

As mobile payments become increasingly popular with shoppers, grocers are exploring the ability to vault accounts securely in a mobile application, whether it be Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, Visa checkout or a card on file. This allows them to use tokens to authorize transactions in a secure way that doesn’t require shoppers to re-enter card details each time they make a purchase. By simplifying transactions, grocers can make shopping more convenient, dramatically improving the customer experience.

Where Loyalty Lies

Beyond encouraging payment options, loyalty programs and rewards have proved highly effective at attracting customers and improving sales. A 2018 study found that 75 percent of shoppers would engage with loyalty programs if they made rewards information more mobile-friendly. Further, while nearly a third of consumers still prefer to print paper coupons at home, 69 percent prefer to store and redeem mobile coupons from their phones, rather than download and print coupons.

Additionally, gift cards, also known as branded currency, are presenting new sales growth opportunities for grocers, while improving customer loyalty and reducing the overall cost of payments. First Data’s 18th “Prepaid Consumer Insights Study” found significant spend lift from gift cards in the grocery business. The survey revealed that for every gift card purchased, shoppers spent on average 94 percent more than the original value of their card.