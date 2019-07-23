How Digital Transformation Is Reshaping the Grocery Industry
In the highly competitive, low-margin world of the grocery industry, digital transformation presents significant challenges, while at the same time offering tremendous opportunities.
Traditional brick-and-mortar stores continue to dominate the grocery shopping experience, but e-grocery is growing in popularity. According to a recent study, 23 percent of American households are buying food online today. A similar study predicts total U.S. online grocery sales will rise to nearly $30 billion by 2021.
To compete with tech-savvy retailers such as Amazon, stores are beefing up delivery options for customers, such as same-day grocery delivery and curbside pickup services. These efforts are designed to improve the customer experience, which help to improve engagement and retention.
Ultimately, consumers want a multichannel personalized experience. This means options that range from in-store self-checkout to ecommerce and mobile applications. They also want an expanded range of payment options. For grocers, payment optimization is extremely important in this low-margin business. To achieve this, stores need to reduce the total cost of payment acceptance by lowering fees and fraud rates.
Payment Made Easy
Some forward-thinking grocers are exploring options that promote lower cost payments, such as an automated clearing house (ACH), in exchange for loyalty offers and other promotions. This provides a win/win for customers and the grocer as patrons earn rewards, while grocers drive down costs.
As mobile payments become increasingly popular with shoppers, grocers are exploring the ability to vault accounts securely in a mobile application, whether it be Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, Visa checkout or a card on file. This allows them to use tokens to authorize transactions in a secure way that doesn’t require shoppers to re-enter card details each time they make a purchase. By simplifying transactions, grocers can make shopping more convenient, dramatically improving the customer experience.
Where Loyalty Lies
Beyond encouraging payment options, loyalty programs and rewards have proved highly effective at attracting customers and improving sales. A 2018 study found that 75 percent of shoppers would engage with loyalty programs if they made rewards information more mobile-friendly. Further, while nearly a third of consumers still prefer to print paper coupons at home, 69 percent prefer to store and redeem mobile coupons from their phones, rather than download and print coupons.
Additionally, gift cards, also known as branded currency, are presenting new sales growth opportunities for grocers, while improving customer loyalty and reducing the overall cost of payments. First Data’s 18th “Prepaid Consumer Insights Study” found significant spend lift from gift cards in the grocery business. The survey revealed that for every gift card purchased, shoppers spent on average 94 percent more than the original value of their card.
Digital transformation is literally changing how business is done in the grocery industry. And as new competitors enter the marketplace, and experience-enhancing innovations push the industry forward, grocers must remain nimble to meet the changing demands of consumers. Those grocers who are best able to adapt to this ongoing evolution will be ideally suited to succeed in the future.