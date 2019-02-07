C&S, AppCard Team on Personalized Marketing, Customer Loyalty and E-Coupons

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has tapped AppCard Inc., a personalized marketing and shopper analytics platform for independent grocers, as its next-generation customer loyalty and digital coupon partner. Keene, N.H.-based C&S plans to launch the platform as early as next month in the Pennsylvania and South Carolina markets before expanding the solution nationwide.

The scalable omnichannel digital marketing platform aims to help the thousands of independent grocers C&S serves to move toward a personalized customer experience that will provide a competitive advantage.

Servicing more than 1,400 independent grocers and 17 million households across the United States, Canada, Japan, and South and Central America, AppCard offers a combination of actionable data, advanced marketing tools and a highly sophisticated promotions and campaign engine. The vendor’s advanced API tools and integration capabilities will enable C&S to seamlessly weave loyalty and digital coupons into its in-store kiosk, website, mobile and ecommerce solutions.

“For the past year, we have worked diligently to ensure that the strategic partner and solution we selected will set our retailers up for success for years to come,” noted C&S VP of retail services Corey Quiring. “We’re excited about our partnership with AppCard. Their service, expansive digital coupons offering and artificial intelligence with learning-based personalization will elevate the customer experience and help our retail customers compete and grow.”

“C&S and AppCard share a very clear vision: The future of grocery for the independent is contingent upon their ability to deliver an exceptional and personalized customer experience through digital coupons and compelling offers,” said Eran Harel, VP of corporate development and strategic partnerships at New York-based AppCard. “We are thrilled to kick-start our partnership and humbly accept the responsibility to help C&S position their retailers with this competitive advantage.”

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S supplies more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products.